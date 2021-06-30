Score an Anker IPX5 Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $22 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $30)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its upgraded Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and lately fetching around $28, today’s offer is up to 27% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It might not be the flashiest option out there, but it does carry stellar ratings from over 57,000 Amazon customers and is a great affordable solution for summer listening. Alongside the IPX5 waterproof rating, this Bluetooth speaker features two high-sensitivity drivers and a “patented bass port” as well as up to 24 hours of wireless runtime per charge. The “robust unibody design provides the perfect soundtrack for the park, yard, or anywhere else at home or away.” More details below.

A great lower-cost alternative would be the OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker. This one sells for $17 Prime shipped, carries 4+ star ratings from over 16,000 Amazon customers, and features the same summer-ready IPX5 rating. While this compact option won’t be quite as powerful as today’s lead deal, it does save some cash and is even easier to lug around as well.

We are also still tracking a notable deal on LG’s PL7 XBOOM Go Speaker, but you’ll want to swing by yesterday’s Marshall roundup as well. There, you’ll find a couple of its vintage-style, vinyl-wrapped models starting from $130 and with up to $50 in savings. Head over to our portable Bluetooth speaker guide for even more.

More on the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker:

ASTONISHING SOUND: Breathtaking stereo sound with deep bass is delivered with exceptional clarity and zero distortion by two high-sensitivity drivers and a patented bass port

24H WORRY-FREE BATTERY LIFE: Anker’s exclusive, long-life battery technology provides 24 hours of sublime music

WATERPROOF BUILD: IPX5-rated casing offers complete protection against liquids

