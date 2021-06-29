Marshall’s popular vinyl-wrapped portable Bluetooth speakers on sale from $130

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $249.99 shipped for the Black and Brass style. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at one of the first discounts on this colorway with today’s offer coming within $7 of the all-time low and marking the second-best price to date. Marshall’s speaker comes covered in a classic, vinyl-wrapped design reminiscent of guitar amps as well as other retro audio gear and packs equally as appealing sound quality. With everything centered around a 36W audio array, you’re also looking at Bluetooth connectivity and a portable form-factor with carrying strap to complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,500 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99. Down from $150, you’re looking at a $20 discount to match the all-time low. Entering as an even more compact way to enjoy the vintage stylings found above, Marshall Emberton arrives with True Stereophonic multi-directional audio, 20-hour battery life, and USB-C charging. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,600 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

But if you can live without the retro stylings, those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 at $24 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 40,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Marshall Kilburn II Speaker features:

Take music wherever you go with this Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker. It produces clear midrange sound with deep, powerful bass, and it provides 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can listen to playlists all day. This Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker has a solid metal grille for durability.

