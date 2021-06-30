FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $150 in today’s Greenworks Gold Box: Mowers, trimmers, more from $188.50

-
AmazonHome GoodsGreen DealsGreenWorks
30% off $188.50+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Greenworks outdoor tools. You can now score the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower for $349.30 shipped. Regularly up to $499, today’s offer is up to $150 off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon this year, and the lowest total we can find. Alongside the included 4Ah battery and charger that’s compatible with other Greenworks gear as well, you’re looking at 60 minutes of wireless mowing time on a single charge. A brushless motor is joined by the 3-in-1 mulching system with a rear bag and side discharge along with a 7-position single lever height adjustment. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More Greenworks Gold Box deals below. 

More Greenworks Gold Box deals:

We are also still tracking a notable deal on the Greenworks 1700PSI electric pressure washer as well as the brand’s 40V string trimmer and leaf blower bundle for $138. Just be sure to swing by our Green Deals hub for even more environmentally-friendly gear deals including this Sun Joe 16-inch electric tiller, and much more. 

More on the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower:

  • Up to 60 minutes of run time with fully charged 4.0Ah Battery, battery and charger included
  • Brushless motors are more reliable and delivers gas equivalent performance to a 160cc gas engine
  • Smart Cut Load sensing technology
  • 3-in-1 Mulch, rear bag, and side discharge. 7-position single lever height adjustment for range of 1-3/8 inch to 3-3/4 inch cut
  • 80V 2Ah Li-ion battery and rapid charger included, compatible battery and charger models GBA80200, GBA80400 and GCH8040

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Green Deals GreenWorks

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Let Corsair’s K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical keyb...
Matebo HPT’s 18V impact driver has four speeds at...
Save up to $250 on Samsung’s Galaxy unlocked S21/...
Inkbird’s Bluetooth grill thermometer ships with ...
Citizen watches up to 50% off: Military-inspired Eco-Dr...
Board games from $9: Wingspan, Catan, Mastermind, Trivi...
Snag three square floating shelves for just $11.50 (Sav...
Marshall’s popular vinyl-wrapped portable Bluetoo...
Show More Comments

Related

Drop gas/oil with deluxe $500 electric mower and $300 off our favorite ebikes in New Green Deals

Learn More

Green Deals: Ditch oil + gas with Greenworks Pro 80V Brushless Electric Mower at $400, more

Learn More

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Green Deals: Jetson Knight electric scooter climbs 15-degree hills at up to 15.5 MPH for $500, more

Learn More

Sun Joe 24V cordless electric power cleaner blows away grime at $60, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Get outside with this Woot electric scooter sale from $175, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
44% off

Nomad takes up to 44% off its all-new AirTags cases with buy three get one FREE sale

B3G1 FREE Learn More
Save now

Skip Series 6 and score deep discounts on prev-gen. Apple Watch models from $110 (Refurb)

From $110 Learn More