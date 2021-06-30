Save up to $150 in today’s Greenworks Gold Box: Mowers, trimmers, more from $188.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Greenworks outdoor tools. You can now score the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower for $349.30 shipped. Regularly up to $499, today’s offer is up to $150 off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon this year, and the lowest total we can find. Alongside the included 4Ah battery and charger that’s compatible with other Greenworks gear as well, you’re looking at 60 minutes of wireless mowing time on a single charge. A brushless motor is joined by the 3-in-1 mulching system with a rear bag and side discharge along with a 7-position single lever height adjustment. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More Greenworks Gold Box deals below.

More Greenworks Gold Box deals:

We are also still tracking a notable deal on the Greenworks 1700PSI electric pressure washer as well as the brand’s 40V string trimmer and leaf blower bundle for $138. Just be sure to swing by our Green Deals hub for even more environmentally-friendly gear deals including this Sun Joe 16-inch electric tiller, and much more.

More on the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower:

Up to 60 minutes of run time with fully charged 4.0Ah Battery, battery and charger included

Brushless motors are more reliable and delivers gas equivalent performance to a 160cc gas engine

Smart Cut Load sensing technology

3-in-1 Mulch, rear bag, and side discharge. 7-position single lever height adjustment for range of 1-3/8 inch to 3-3/4 inch cut

80V 2Ah Li-ion battery and rapid charger included, compatible battery and charger models GBA80200, GBA80400 and GCH8040

