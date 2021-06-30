FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Person detection highlights the Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $149 (Save $80)

B&H currently offers the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $149 shipped. Also matched at Home Depot as well as at Best Buy for $1 more. Normally fetching $229, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings and matches our previous mention for the lowest price of the year. Nest’s video doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps and eye on your porch with the help of Assistant. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Arlo Video Doorbell at $119 instead. This option trades the deep Assistant support for integration with the greater Arlo security ecosystem, which now includes HomeKit compatibility. It’ll still monitor for package deliveries and more, but without all of the Google functionality noted above, nor the person alerts.

Now that we’re halfway through the week, there are plenty of other Google Nest deals out there for people who missed out on the Prime Day festivities last week. Headlined by a rare discount on the latest Google Nest Thermostat for $100, we just saw an equally uncommon price cut go live on the Nest Cam Outdoor at $150 to join everything else in our Google guide right here.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell features:

With the Nest Hello wired video doorbell, you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery. You’ll get an alert when someone’s at your door, even if they don’t ring. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can get an alert when it spots a package on your doorstep. Nest Hello streams live 24/7, so you can check your front door anytime.

