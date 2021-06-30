Score new all-time lows on official Samsung Galaxy S21 series cases from $37

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Leather Back Cover for $42.50 shipped in black. Down from its usual $50 going rate, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut to date with today’s offer beating the previous discount by $3 to mark a new all-time low. Those rocking the standard S21 can grab Samsung’s official case for $36.70, down from $50 to mark a new low, as well. Regardless of which handset you’re looking to protect, Samsung’s official cases arrive with genuine leather exteriors which pair with a soft microfiber lining on the inside. That’s alongside machined aluminum buttons to further accentuate the premium stylings. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is discounting the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-view Flip Case with S-Pen down to $74.99. Normally fetching $90, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $3 under our previous mention. Samsung’s official S-view Flip Case delivers a folio-style design with integrated transparent cutout on the front for keeping tabs on notifications and more. Snapping onto the back of your device, it also features an integrated slot to store the included S Pen as well as an antimicrobial coating for some extra protection. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Or if the folio isn’t the ideal form-factor, you can save $10 on the Galaxy S21 Ultra Silicone Case with S Pen at a low of $59.99.

Then after you’ve found the right case for your Galaxy handset, be sure to check out all of the price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide. This morning’s roundup is filled with deals starting at $4 which are headlined by Star Wars-themed Bluetooth speakers, USB-C cables, and more at up to 60% off.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Leather Back Cover features:

Protect your phone screen in style. The Galaxy S21 5G Leather Cover is made of genuine leather to keep you phone looking professional. Genuine leather provides excellent grip and protection with minimal bulkiness. Made to accentuate the slimness of your phone, the soft leather case doesn’t add bulk. So you can maintain the phone’s comfortable, ergonomic grip as you jot down a note or watch a video.

