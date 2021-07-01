FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s 10-foot 12-outlet Surge Protector now within cents of all-time low at $16 (Reg. $25)

-
wootAmazon Basics
Reg. $25 $16

Today only, Woot is offering the 10-foot Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 at Amazon where it hasn’t gone for any less than today’s offer in years, and only by at a few cents at that. If you’re in the market for some affordable outlet extensions, today’s deal is a solid option. I have a few of these around the home studio and the build quality is surprisingly more robust than I ever expected. Alongside the 4320 joule energy rating, it will transform a single wall outlet into 12 via its 10-foot heavy-duty power cord. LEDs are present to indicate active surge protection as well as a 15Amp overload resettable circuit breaker and “widely-spaced” outlets with sliding covers. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Just for comparison’s sake, today’s 10-foot model is now well below the $22.50 Amazon charges for the 8-foot variant as well as the much smaller 8-outlet model at $17. But if it’s just some basic power strips you’re in need of, check out this 2-pack of 6-outlet Belkin Power Strip Surge Protectors at $12 Prime shipped. This way you can split up the 12 outlets to various rooms/locations and save some cash in the process, just don’t expect to get the far more robust surge protection found on today’s lead deal. 

We also have a great deal on the USB-laden iClever surge protector at $17.50 right here. Just be sure to dive into our latest Anker power strip roundup where you’ll find deals from $11 on everything from power bars to mini wall plugs, and the USB-C cube. Not to mention this offer on Anker’s 213Wh Powerhouse Portable Generator

More on the AmazonBasics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector:

  • 12-outlet surge protector power strip with 4320 joule energy rating
  • Protects sensitive electronic devices such as computers, data lines, TVs, and more from potentially-damaging power surges
  • LED lights indicate active surge protection and grounded wiring
  • Fireproof MOV provides additional safety precaution from surges and spikes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Secure a $90+ Ninja Pro summer drink-ready blender from...
Skip Series 6 and score deep discounts on prev-gen. App...
Enjoy Spatial Audio, ANC, and more while AirPods Pro ar...
Vintage-style Bluetooth Amazon Basics Bookshelf Speaker...
Up to 37% off Vari home office gear: Electric standing ...
Amazon is selling 36-inch bungee cords at well under $1...
Blendtec 650 Blender with 8-yr. warranty now $289 (Reg....
Laptop stands from $9.50: Nulaxy, Amazon Basics, more (...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 30%

Anker USB-C charging cubes and surge protectors see deep cuts and new lows from $11

From $11 Learn More
More power awaits

iClever’s surge protector turns one plug into 10 outlets and four USB ports: $17.50 (Save 20%)

$17.50 Learn More
Reg. $500

Garmin’s Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch nears Amazon low at $270 (Reg. $500)

$270 Learn More
From $21

Caudabe 4th of July iPhone 12 case sale now live at 15% off with deals from $21

Now Live Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 1, 2021 – Save on Apple White Magic Keyboard, iPhone 12 mini, more

Listen now

LEGO debuts upcoming 1,600-piece Pickup Truck with retro design and authentic details

Pre-order now Learn More
50% off

Sperry’s 4th of July Sale is live with up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase

+ 20% off Learn More
Reg. $210+

Ninja’s family-ready 8-qt. Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer now just $150 at Amazon (Reg. $210+)

$150 Learn More