Amazon’s 10-foot 12-outlet Surge Protector now within cents of all-time low at $16 (Reg. $25)

Today only, Woot is offering the 10-foot Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 at Amazon where it hasn’t gone for any less than today’s offer in years, and only by at a few cents at that. If you’re in the market for some affordable outlet extensions, today’s deal is a solid option. I have a few of these around the home studio and the build quality is surprisingly more robust than I ever expected. Alongside the 4320 joule energy rating, it will transform a single wall outlet into 12 via its 10-foot heavy-duty power cord. LEDs are present to indicate active surge protection as well as a 15Amp overload resettable circuit breaker and “widely-spaced” outlets with sliding covers. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, today’s 10-foot model is now well below the $22.50 Amazon charges for the 8-foot variant as well as the much smaller 8-outlet model at $17. But if it’s just some basic power strips you’re in need of, check out this 2-pack of 6-outlet Belkin Power Strip Surge Protectors at $12 Prime shipped. This way you can split up the 12 outlets to various rooms/locations and save some cash in the process, just don’t expect to get the far more robust surge protection found on today’s lead deal.

We also have a great deal on the USB-laden iClever surge protector at $17.50 right here. Just be sure to dive into our latest Anker power strip roundup where you’ll find deals from $11 on everything from power bars to mini wall plugs, and the USB-C cube. Not to mention this offer on Anker’s 213Wh Powerhouse Portable Generator.

More on the AmazonBasics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector:

12-outlet surge protector power strip with 4320 joule energy rating

Protects sensitive electronic devices such as computers, data lines, TVs, and more from potentially-damaging power surges

LED lights indicate active surge protection and grounded wiring

Fireproof MOV provides additional safety precaution from surges and spikes

