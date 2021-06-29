iClever’s surge protector turns one plug into 10 outlets and four USB ports: $17.50 (Save 20%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector for $17.59 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.10 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if it’s in your home office, living room, or an entirely different space, there’s a good chance you’ve got a wall outlet that doesn’t have enough power sources. Thankfully this solution can turn a single outlet into 10 while also delivering four 2.4-amp USB ports. With a ton of outlets at your disposal, you will no longer have to decide which device you need to cut power to in order to make room for something else. You’ll also benefit from 2,100 Joules of surge protection. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re simply in need of a couple more outlets, check out GE’s $3 wall tap. It turns one into three and only costs a fraction of the deal above. Bear in mind that not only will you forfeit an abundance of outlets, but also integrated USB ports. That being said, this solution is a handy one that most households will quickly find a use for. Over 5,500 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.7/5 star rating.

From $100 off Neato’s robotic vacuum to $95+ discounts on Vari electric standing desks, there’s all sorts of ways to put today’s surge protector to use. Both of those deals are a part of our home goods guide where there are many other deals worth considering. For example, Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Sofa is down to $383.50 and Inkbird’s Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker is under $65.

iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector features:

10AC power strip surge protector outlets including 2 widely spaced outlet & 8 regular Outlets, 4 USB ports (5V/4.8A, 24W) , 6.6ft heavy duty extension cord, Surge protector indicator, ground protection indicator and 15A overload protector switch.

Build in smart charging technology, the USB ports will detect your devices automatically and deliver the fastest charge speed up to 2.4A, 4 USB ports can charge almost any USB device. powerstrip is able to withstand temperature up to 1380℉, allowing longer lifespan.

