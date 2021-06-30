Anker’s 213Wh Powerhouse Portable Generator returns to Amazon low of $170 (Save $90)

Woot via Amazon is offering the Anker Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator for $169.99 shipped. That’s $90 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to take some power along on your next camping trip or to simply have around the house as a backup, this deal is here to save the day. Anker Powerhouse 200 wields enough juice to charge a MacBook Pro over five times, ensuring you have plenty of power to keep you up and running for quite a while. Connectivity options include one AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB-A ports, Type-C with Power Delivery, and more. Check out our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While it won’t be nearly as powerful as the portable generator above, you could opt for Anker PowerCore Solar 20000 instead. It’ll only set you back $60, which is considerably less than the deal above. Bear in mind that you’ll forfeit an AC outlet, but will still retain a USB-A and Type-C port. A built-in LED flashlight sweetens the pot and as its name implies, this unit can be refueled when left in the sun thanks to an integrated solar panel.

Interested in more Anker deals? If so, we’ve recently spotted its IPX5 Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $22 in addition to charging cubes and surge protectors from $11. Plus, you can learn all about its new Apex Thunderbolt 4 Dock in yesterday’s coverage. Other discounts that could be right up your alley include Reolink’s Argus 2 Outdoor Security Camera with a solar panel at $86 alongside iClever’s 10-outlet/4 USB surge protector for $17.50.

Anker Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator features:

Universal Compatibility: Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances.

Hours of Power: Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.

Recharge Your Way: Replenish PowerHouse’s cell capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers (not included).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!