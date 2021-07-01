FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Sony and Sucker Punch Games have taken to the official PlayStation Blog to announce the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. This is not just an updated version of the same game on PS4 and PS5 to bolster interest in the title a year after release, either. Alongside a host of enhancements for PlayStation 5, the Director’s Cut includes an entirely new island to explore as well as new missions and stories that take place there, and “some new updates that are a direct response to some of the community’s most-requested features.” Head below for all of the details. 

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut includes the main game, “every piece” of the add-on content that came along with it thus far, some new features, and a “brand-new adventure for Jin.” 

It will introduce players to Iki Island – a neighboring stretch of land that was also invaded by the Mongols around the same time as Tsushima was in the main game. A entirely new chapter in the game will take place there as Jin journey’s to Iki to investigate the Mongol presence. While there, he will find himself wrapped up in events that will “force him to relive some traumatic moments from his past.”

Alongside new animals to pet, mini-games, and enemy types, Sucker Punch had this to say about the new Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut chapter: 

We’ll have more to share about the story of Iki soon, but today we can confirm that beyond a whole new story and new characters, this new island also features tons of new content including brand new environments to explore, new armor for Jin as well as his horse, new mini-games, new techniques, new enemy types, and much more. There are even new animals to pet!

As for the enhancements coming to the PlayStation 5 version of the game, players will now be able to take advantage of haptic feedback and adaptive trigger tech alongside enhancements to 3D audio,  improved load times, 4K resolution options, and frame rates targeting 60 FPS.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, if you don’t already own the game, will cost a whopping $70 on PS5 and $60 on PS4. But if you do already own it, here’s everything we know about the somewhat confusing upgrade paths:

If you already own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4: You can pre-order an upgrade to Director’s Cut on PS4 for $19.99. This upgrade will become available starting on August 20.

Starting on August 20: If you bought Director’s Cut PS4, you’ll be able to upgrade to Director’s Cut PS5 at any time for $9.99… You can also upgrade directly (from original Ghost of Tsushima PS4) to Director’s Cut on PS5 for $29.99.

9to5Toy’s Take

Outside of the, “I’m still not ok with it” $70 price tag on the PS5 version and the, at least for me, confusing upgrade paths, this is great news for fans of the game. It was starting to seem like the freebie multiplayer mode was all we were going to get when it comes to add-on content, but the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is really bringing it when it comes to new content. Only time will tell how substantial Iki Island and the content it holds will actually be, but it sounds as though fans will be in for a real treat if they are willing to shell out the extra cash for it. 

