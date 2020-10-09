When developer Sucker Punch revealed the completely free Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer suite back in August, it was a triumph for samurai-turned-ninjas everywhere. At the time we were left with loads of anticipation and a vague “Fall 2020” release date, but that all changes now. We also have new details on the game’s 1.1 update, now scheduled for next week, including the new dog companion mechanic. Head below for all of the details and the Ghost of Tsushima Legends release date.

FREE Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer details, more:

The free Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer suite, known as Legends, along with a host of other additions will be added to the experience with patch 1.1 scheduled for release next week. That includes everything we detailed in the Ghost of Tsushima Legends launch coverage as well as a New Game+ mode, and other new additions.

New Game+:

Outside of the microtransaction-free Legends multiplayer suite, the 1.1 update also brings the New Game+ to Ghost of Tsushima. While not overly notable, it will allow avid samurai to start the game over with all of their previously earned gear, charms, and abilities, alongside a host of new trophies to go after and a never-before-available horse to mount. This will also usher in a new armor load-out system where players can create specific load-outs based on the various armor sets found/earned throughout the experience.

Canine companions:

The free Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer and New Game+ additions are more than enough content to keep gamers busy for a while, but you will also be able to recruit some canine companions. It sounds like this feature is only available in the New Game+ mode for some reason, but you will be able to recruit dogs and pet them after equipping the Charm of Canine Recruitment. Why this wasn’t in the game in the first place or why you have to finish the game once to access this beats me, but at least it’s here, and you don’t have to purchase randomized loot boxes to get it.

In a tweet, Sucker Punch also pointed out that the dogs taking on the mythical spirit form found in the Legends spin-off narrative are also very much ready for a good pet:

…and you can also pet the spirit dogs in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/a5N7G3oMOU — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) October 8, 2020

Patch 1.1 and the subsequent free Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer suite are set for release on October 16, 2020. Everyone who owns the base game (currently on sale for $45 right now) will get all of the aforementioned content for free.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While much of this stuff should have probably been in the game at release (especially the dog companions), at least Sucker Punch didn’t hold it back only to lock it behind a paywall. All things considered, Ghost of Tsushima Legends looks as though it might be substantial enough that gamers would have happily paid for it. So let’s just be thankful for what we are getting here and that Sucker Punch focused on making the main experience solid for day one customers instead of worrying about all of the add-ons during crunch time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!