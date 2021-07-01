Google Nest Hub bundles from $90 include Philips Hue starter kits, more at up to 40% off

Best Buy is currently bundling the previous-generation Google Nest Hub with a Philips Hue Color Lightstrip Starter Kit for $119.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $200 for the Assistant smart display and lightstrip kit, with today’s offer amounting to 40% in savings while beating our previous mention by $10 to mark the best price of the year.

Google Nest Hub brings a 7-inch display to the rest of your Assistant setup for showcasing visual cues alongside the usual voice commands, smart home control, and everything else the assistant is known for. There’s a fabric wrapped base alongside physical mute switch, and low-profile footprint that makes it as helpful on the countertop for help with recipes as it is on the nightstand or elsewhere in your home. Throw in the Philips Hue Lightstrip, and you’ll be able to add some ambient lighting behind a TV on top of kickstarting your setup with the included bridge for adding other accessories. down the line. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to double down on the Assistant capabilities of your smart home setup, Best Buy is also bundling the previous-generation Google Nest Hub with a Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $89.99. With both accessories going for $140 combined, today’s offer saves you 35% and delivers the best value of the year. Alongside the same Nest Hub specs noted above, you’re getting the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential which is a perfect addition to the nightstand for summoning Assistant in yet another room. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

On the smart home security side of your setup, we just saw an abode July 4th sale go live with a selection of deep discounts on full systems and accessories. But for more ways to expand the reach of Google Assistant, check out this pair TP-Link Kasa RGB Smart Bulbs, which are down to an all-time low of $20.

Google Nest Hub bundle features:

Enjoy interactive streaming with this Google Nest Hub. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can view your calendar, receive alerts and reminders, and control devices from the single dashboard, and voice control lets you access other smart features. Get colored smart light anywhere in your home with the latest Philips Hue White and color ambiance Bluetooth-enabled lightstrip starter kit, which includes a power adapter and Bridge. The Hue lightstrip is flexible, allowing you to bend, shape, cut, and extend it to adapt to your room and decor.

