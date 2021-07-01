Samsung, LG, Sony 4K TV deals up to $1,300 off: 85-inch, Android, $500 Amazon credit, more

Echo and Optics via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Samsung QLED 85-inch Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020 model) for $2,499 shipped with the standard 1-year warranty. Regularly up to $3,800 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $3610, this model is selling for $3,149 at Amazon and has never dropped below $2,998 there. Today’s deal is up to $1,300 in savings and the lowest we can find. This is a massive 85-inch 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with anti-glare viewing angles, HDR, and Motion Rate 240 refresh tech for gaming and “fast-action moments.” Both Alexa and Google Assistant are built-in for voice commands alongside Apple AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, four HDMi inputs, and direct access to all of the best streaming services and apps. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. Loads more 4K TV deals below.

More ongoing 4K TV deals:

After you have secured your new 4K TV, swing by our home theater hub for more notable upgrades at a discount. You’ll find details on the new LG QNED MiniLED 4K and 8K TVs alongside a massive price drop on Epson’s 4K HDR 300-inch projector and more.

More on the Samsung QLED 85-inch Quantum 4K:

Improve your television viewing experience with this Samsung 4K smart UHD TV. The Quantum Processor uses AI to provide stunning visuals, while two top and two bottom integrated speakers adjust the sound for fluid acoustics. This Samsung 4K Smart UHD TV features controlled backlights that offer deeper contrast for added detail.

