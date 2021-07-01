Samsung, LG, Sony 4K TV deals up to $1,300 off: 85-inch, Android, $500 Amazon credit, more

Echo and Optics via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Samsung QLED 85-inch Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020 model) for $2,499 shipped with the standard 1-year warranty. Regularly up to $3,800 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $3610, this model is selling for $3,149 at Amazon and has never dropped below $2,998 there. Today’s deal is up to $1,300 in savings and the lowest we can find. This is a massive 85-inch 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with anti-glare viewing angles, HDR, and Motion Rate 240 refresh tech for gaming and “fast-action moments.” Both Alexa and Google Assistant are built-in for voice commands alongside Apple AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, four HDMi inputs, and direct access to all of the best streaming services and apps. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. Loads more 4K TV deals below.
More ongoing 4K TV deals:
- Hisense 55-inch U8G Series Quantum Android TV $900 ($120+ off)
- Sony 48-inch BRAVIA 4K Smart OLED TV $1,298 (Reg. up to $1,798)
- Sony 55-inch A8H Bravia 4K OLED TVs with AirPlay 2 $1,298 ($500 off)
- Sony X80J 75-in. 4K LED w/ Assistant $1,348 (Reg. $1,698)
- Sony 65-inch XR65X90J 4K Smart TV $1,398 (Reg. $1,598)
- LG 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2021) $1,497 (Reg, $1,797)
- Plus $50 Visa Gift Card
- LG 55-inch GX 4K Smart OLED TV Bundle $1,497 (Reg. $1,700+)
- w/ LG Tone Free True Wireless Earbuds + 4-Year Damage Warranty
- Sony 55-inch XR55A80J 4K OLED Smart TV $1,698 (Reg. $1,898+)
- Plus $75 Visa Gift Card
- Sony X85J 75-in. 4K LED w/ Assistant $1,698 (Reg. $2,198)
- LG 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2021) $2,097 (Reg, $2,499)
- Plus $100 Visa Gift Card
- LG 65-inch GX 4K Smart OLED TV Bundle $2,097 (Reg. $2.600+)
- Plus $75 Visa Gift Card
- w/ LG Tone Free True Wireless Earbuds + 4-Year Damage Warranty
- Sony 65-inch 4K OLED Smart TV $2,198 (Reg. $2,800)
- Plus $150 Visa Gift Card
- Sony 75-inch XR75X90J 4K Smart TV $2,098 (Reg. $2,398)
- Plus $100 Visa Gift Card
- LG OLED77CXPUA 77″ CX 4K Smart OLED TV $2,997 (Reg. $3,300+)
- Plus $100 Visa Gift Card
- w/ LG Tone Free True Wireless Earbuds + 4-Year Damage Warranty
- Samsung 85-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV $2,798 ($3,800 value)
- Plus $500 Amazon credit with code N3QIEHRHM4RR
After you have secured your new 4K TV, swing by our home theater hub for more notable upgrades at a discount. You’ll find details on the new LG QNED MiniLED 4K and 8K TVs alongside a massive price drop on Epson’s 4K HDR 300-inch projector and more.
More on the Samsung QLED 85-inch Quantum 4K:
Improve your television viewing experience with this Samsung 4K smart UHD TV. The Quantum Processor uses AI to provide stunning visuals, while two top and two bottom integrated speakers adjust the sound for fluid acoustics. This Samsung 4K Smart UHD TV features controlled backlights that offer deeper contrast for added detail.
