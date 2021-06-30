FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $600 on Sony’s A8H Bravia 4K OLED TVs with AirPlay 2, 120Hz refresh rate, more

-
Amazon low $600 off

Amazon is currently offering the Sony A8H 55-inch Bravia 4K OLED Smart TV for $1,298 shipped. Normally fetching $1,899, which you’ll still find at Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to $600 in savings, beats B&H’s competing sale price by $200, and matches the Amazon low set just once before. Centered around its 55-inch 4K HDR OLED panel, this Sony Bravia TV enters with more vibrant colors and deeper blacks for eye-catching contrast in low-light scenes. Alongside AirPlay 2 and HomeKit which lead the way on the smart functionality, there’s also Alexa and Assistant support, with Android TV powering all of the streaming features. Next-generation console owners will also appreciate its 120Hz refresh rate support, which rounds out the package on top of four HDMI ports. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If there’s no way that 55-inches is going to cut it for your home theater, Amazon is also discounting the larger 65-inch version os Sony Bravia 4K OLED TV to $1,999.08. Down from $2,500, today’s deal isn’t quite as deep as the featured offering, and only drops it to the second-best price to date. But for a notably larger upgrade to movie night, it’ll get the job done without making you pay full price.

Before you go check out the other deals still live in our home theater guide, be sure to have a look at the all-new QNED MiniLED 4K and 8K TVs from LG that were just officially announced today. But for scoring even deeper discounts on ways to bring the theater experience home, you can save over $1,000 on LG OLED 4K TVs with bundled gift cards and free earbuds. Then just do your ears a favor and get a proper 5.1 surround sound setup for $289.

Sony A8H 55-inch Bravia 4K TV features:

Experience an ultra-realistic image with the power of OLED technology. The powerful Picture Processor X1 Ultimate utilizes over 8 million individual pixels to create an image with exquisite contrast and vibrant color. Pixel Contrast Booster supercharges each pixel to deliver incredible picture quality. Connect Alexa to your compatible Sony TV to stream smart camera feeds with your voice. You can also ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, and more and see it all on your Sony TV.

