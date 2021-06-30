Today, LG is officially announcing pricing and availability details on its new lineup of QNED MiniLED TV models. Ushering in a “new era in LCD TV picture quality with richer and more accurate colors,” according to LG, the new QNED MiniLED TVs will begin rolling out at the top of next month, with models ranging in size from 65 inches up to behemoth 86 inches. Head below for more details and a closer look.

LG QNED MiniLED TVs

The US lineup of the new LG QNED MiniLED TVs will consist of 8K QNED99 and 4K QNED90 series models starting at $1,999. “Thanks to LG’s state-of-the-art Quantum Dot NanoCell Color and MiniLED backlight technologies, the 2021 TVs deliver a stunning viewing experience with brilliantly bright colors and a higher contrast ratio for deeper blacks.”

According to LG, the “bigger the screen, the smaller the details need to be.” And that’s why it is implementing smaller LEDs into the backlight by comparison “to other similarly-sized TV screens,” which will, in turn, increase brightness and dimming zones. For example, the big-boy 86-inch 8K model (number 86QNED99UPA) is backlit by approximately 30,000 LED lights. This allows for 2,500 local dimming zones for what LG refers to as a superior contrast ratio compared to TVs that do not employ MiniLED backlight systems. This also results in “deeper blacks” and enhanced details within dark areas that create a “sense of depth” and makes “images seem more realistic.”

Here’s a quick rundown of the new LG QNED MiniLED TV lineup, availability windows, and the MSRPs:

QNED90 Series (4K)

86-inch class (85.7 inches diagonal) $3,999 Available July 2021

75-inch class (74.5 inches diagonal) $2,999 Available July 2021

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) $1,999 Available July 2021



QNED99 Series (8K)

86-inch class (85.7 inches diagonal) $6,499 Available May 2021

75-inch class (74.5 inches diagonal) $4,799 Available July 2021

65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) $3,499 Available July 2021



9to5Toys’ Take:

You’re certainly going to be paying a premium for the new LG QNED MiniLED TV lineup, with prices reaching all the way up to $6,500. But if its OLEDs are any indication, those prices will drop dramatically within months of release, with extra gift cards and extended warranties attached, by as much as $1,000. They certainly aren’t the first MiniLED models out there. TCL debuted some giant 8K models of its own this year, not to mention the “world’s first” 1,400-nit mini LED gaming monitor from ASUS, but just about all of LG’s latest TV releases are worth a look, whether you’re willing to wait for some deals or not.

