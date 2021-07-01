Schwinn’s Combination Bike Lock hits Amazon low of $11.50, more from $6.50 (Up to 34% off)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Anti-Theft Combination Bike Lock for $11.28 shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. It doesn’t matter if you have a high-end electric bike or something basic, it’s never fun to worry that your bicycle could be an easy target for theft. This Schwinn-branded solution is here to put any concerns to bed with a 5-foot by 8mm braided steel cable that can be unlocked using a customizable combination. When not in use the cable will coil by itself, keeping clutter to a minimum. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another bike lock discounted to $7.

We’ve also spotted the Emoly 5.9-foot Combination Bike Lock Cable for $6.62 Prime shipped at Amazon. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. While this offering may not have the brand notoriety of Schwinn, it’s a value-focused solution that could prove to be a worthwhile alternative for some. Like the lead deal you’ll benefit from a 4-digit combination lock that is fully customizable. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Schwinn Anti-Theft Combination Bike Lock features:

5 feet x 8 mm braided steel self-coiling cable provides convenience and strength

Combination lock helps you store your bike more securely, No keys needed

Tough protective vinyl cover offers weather resistance

Re-settable combo Choose your own combination that’s meaningful or easy to remember

Includes mounting bracket for easy storage and transport

