Add this smart jump rope to your workout routine at $12 Prime shipped (New low, Save 40%)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 45,000+) via Amazon is offering its Smart Jump Rope for $11.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Looking for a fun way to burn some calories? If so, this smart jump rope should do the trick. Not only does it pair with a smartphone and report metrics there, but you can also see real-time results on its integrated screen. Other standout features include a rechargeable battery, three jumping modes, along with high-quality ball bearings for fast and stable rotation during use. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you aren’t delighted by the thought of a smart jump rope, this basic solution will still give you a workout at under $7 Prime shipped. You’ll forfeit a built-in display as well, but that could be worth passing up if you won’t get much use out of it and spending less matters most. Well over 4,300 Amazon reviews have resulted in an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, you may be interested in our fitness-focused sister site, Connect The Watts. Oh, and let’s not forget about all of the other deals in our sports and fitness guide. A couple of recent additions include a roundup of exercise equipment from $128 alongside up to 39% off BlenderBottles at Amazon. Plus, right now you can cash in on a 2-pack of Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks at $16.

Govee Smart Jump Rope features:

Smart Jump Rope: Equipped with an LCD screen on the handle, users can check data directly or change jumping modes. With the Govee Home app, you can also view your exercise data, such as the number of jumps, calories burned, and time elapsed.

Three Jumping Modes: Enjoy a Free Jump Mode, Countdown Timer Mode, and Countdown number Mode, all sure to meet your training needs. Each mode generates data, such as calorie consumption and fat burning efficiency, optimizing how you exercise.

