Microsoft Surface Laptop Go will update to Windows 11 this fall at up to $150 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from $598.50 shipped. Our favorite is the i5/8GB/256GB model, which is $749.99. This is a $150 discount from its usual rate and comes in at $50 above the all-time low, marking the second-best price that we’ve tracked. Shipping with Intel’s 10th generation i5 processor, you’ll find that there’s plenty of power for most tasks here, including some lightweight gaming, document editing, and even slight photo manipulation. Shipping with Windows 10, you’ll be able to upgrade to Windows 11 this fall for free on the Surface Laptop Go. Alongside that, you’ll find 13-hours of battery life, a PixelSense touchscreen, and a 720p webcam for the occasional Zoom call. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our launch coverage.

With a fraction of your savings, be sure to pick up this Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse. It comes in an identical Sandstone color and is built to function without wires. Costing just $35, it utilizes just a fraction of what your savings are from today’s lead deal.

To finish off your on-the-go setup, why not pick up this $25 aluminum stand that has slots for both the Surface Laptop Go and your smartphone. For portable storage, we’d recommend check out out this deal we found earlier today. The SanDisk 1050MB/s 1TB USB-C SSD is now matching its Prime Day discount at $150. That’s as much as $90 off its normal going rate, and pairs perfectly with the Surface Laptop Go as it has a built-in USB-C port.

  • Sleek design and standout value. At just 2.44 lbs, it’s light, portable, and easy to keep by your side throughout the day.
  • Be productive, browse, and binge watch on the 12.4” PixelSense touchscreen display.*
  • Convenient security with Windows Hello sign-in, plus Fingerprint Power Button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in on select models.
  • Run your favorite apps and keep up on social media with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor.
  • Show your best side on video calls, meetings, and virtual get-togethers with the built-in 720p HD camera.

