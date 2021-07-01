SanDisk 1050MB/s 1TB USB-C SSD now matching Prime Day at $150 (Reg. up to $240)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD for $149.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $250 and still regularly fetching $240 at Best Buy, this model has sold for between $160 and $170 at Amazon this year with today’s offer matching the Prime Day pricing and coming within a couple bucks of lowest we have tracked there in 2021. Boasting speedy transfers up to 1050MB/s, this USB-C ready (USB-A adapter included) portable SSD is among the best options out there for on-the-go storage with near perfect reviews from tens of thousands of Amazon customers. It protects your data quite well with a “durable silicon shell,” up to 2-meter drop protection, IP55 water- and dust-resistance, and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 31,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 5-year warranty. More details below.

You can get in the 1050MB/s portable SSD game for a touch less with the WD 1TB My Passport model, but to save significantly check out the Samsung T5 Portable SSD. These drives can’t quite reach speeds as fast as the aforementioned solutions, but they also start at $119 for the 1TB model and carry nearly as impressive reviews from over 10,000 Amazon customers.

Be sure to check out our coverage of the refreshed Seagate One Touch USB-C SSD lineup as well as the all-new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD models from $55. Then hit up our feature on how to build your own NAS system before jumping into the Mac accessories deal hub for offers on everything from high-end drawing tablets and laptop stands to the best monitor deals on the internet, and more.

More on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD:

Ensure ample storage for your high-resolution photos and videos with this 1TB WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The IP55 rating makes the drive dust-proof and water-resistant, while the read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s allow for fast file transfer. This WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD features a compact design for easy handling and enhanced portability, and includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter for compatibility with most PCs and Macs.

