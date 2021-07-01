This solid aluminum stand has three slots for a MacBook, iPad, and iPhone: $25 (All-time low)

AboveTEK (99% lifetime positive feedback from 6,400+) via Amazon is offering its 3-Slot Vertical Laptop Stand for $24.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 17% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Unlike many laptop stands, this offering boasts a 3-slot design that’s perfect for holding a MacBook, iPad, and iPhone all at once. It also features a solid aluminum build that will arguably give your desk a more premium look and feel. This unit is sturdy enough to fit 17-inch notebooks and sizing can be adjusted using an Allen wrench to change width of its rear slot from 0.6 to 1.6 inches. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with just enough left over to grab MoKo’s $5 Tablet Stand. It’s a great way to leverage your iPad as a second screen using macOS Sidecar. There are six integrated slots that should make it a cinch to find the perfect viewing angle. More than 11,700 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.4/5 stars.

Once you’re done here, be sure to check out today’s Anker Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks from $72. You can also cash in on SanDisk’s 1TB USB-C SSD for $150 alongside this Nulaxy Aluminum Stand for $17. And if you’d like to add a smart lamp to your setup, Meross’ HomeKit-ready offering is down to $28. Oh, and in case you missed it, yesterday we uncovered three new MagSafe accessories.

AboveTEK 3-Slot Vertical Laptop Stand features:

Widely Compatible : Three dock stand suitable for two laptops like iPad, Apple MacBook Pro/Air, Microsoft Surface, gaming laptops, notebooks, Dell Samsung Lenovo Acer Sony Asus XPS and HP ENVY series up to 17.3″, one dock for iPhone, Samsung, Huawei and more phones.

Formidable Stability : Heavy duty weight balancing base pairs with ultra-grippe internal silicone mat beds on this vertical laptop holder to ensure your electronics stay upright and secure. This aluminum desktop holder won’t tip, topple, or drop your devices, guaranteed.

Adjustable Extendable : AboveTEK vertical laptop stand fits up to 17.3” laptop computers, tablets and phones. Simply use the Allen wrench to loosen the bottom, extend the rear laptop holder to your ideal width (0.6” to 1.6”), then slide in your computer.

