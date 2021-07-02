9to5Toys Daily: July 2, 2021 – Best Buy July 4th sale, Apple Watch Series 5 $235 off, more

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
- Best Buy July 4th sale discounts M1 Macs, HomePod mini bundles, much more
- Score a deep $235 discount on a stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 at a new all-time low
- Google Pixel 5 didn’t go on sale for Prime Day, but now it’s down to $600 (Refurb, Save $99)
Host
Links:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
- Follow us on Twitter!
- Like our Facebook page!
- Download the 9to5Toys app!
- Subscribe to our newsletter!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!