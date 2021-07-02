Google Pixel 5 didn’t go on sale for Prime Day, but now it’s down to $600 (Refurb, Save $99)

Best Buy currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 5 5G Smartphone in Geek Squad refurbished condition for $599.99 shipped. Down from its $699 going rate, you’re looking at one of the first discounts of the year on the handset with today’s offer marking the lowest of 2021 on an unlocked model. Given how we were expecting to see a discount on Prime Day which never came to be, today’s offer is your chance to score the flagship handset on sale.

Google’s latest flagship smartphone that launched last fall, Pixel 5 delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core processor. Alongside a dual 12 and 16MP rear camera array that’s backed by Night Sight photography, you’re looking at 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to bring some extra protection into the mix without having to miss out on Google’s first-party stylings. Its official Pixel 5 Fabric Case delivers a more premium cover than the average alternative and is comprised of 70% recycled materials. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage to decide if it’s right for you, unless this more affordable Spigen Rugged Armor case will do the trick at $13.

Though if you don’t mind going with a previous-generation handset, there are even deeper savings to be had on Google Pixel 4 at $430. But then be sure to head over to our Android guide, where all of the week’s best deals are headlined by some futuristic offers on Samsung’s latest folding smartphones. With both the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G handsets on sale, you’ll be able to score new all-time lows at up to $300 off. Of course, that’s alongside all of the best app and game deals for your device right here.

Google Pixel 5 features:

Take advantage of 5G speeds for a more entertaining, personal, and productive mobile experience with the Pixel 5 128GB 5G Smartphone from Google. With the Pixel 5, you can download content faster, smoothly play cloud-based gaming with Stadia, and more. For example, the Pixel 5 can act as a mobile hotspot, providing a 5G internet connection to another mobile phone or laptop. When video chatting via Google Duo, conversations are more natural and you gain the ability to share your screen so everyone can enjoy the same videos and websites.

