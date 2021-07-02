Amazfit GTR smartwatches plunge to Amazon lows from $80 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit 47mm GTR Smartwatch for $89.99 shipped and 42mm model at $79.99 shipped. That’s $50 off both styles and marks the lowest pricing we have tracked. Affordably strap on this stylish and capable smartwatch to garner an AMOLED display, heart rate monitoring, 24-day battery life, and much more. Like many traditional watches, this unit boasts water resistance, allowing it to withstand up to 50-meter depths. There are 12 built in sport modes that enable you to keep tabs on everything from running to cycling, swimming, and the list goes on. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If forfeiting the sleek-looking design of GTR won’t bother you, consider Amazfit Band 5 instead. It’ll only set you back $35 after you’ve clipped the on-page $5 off coupon. Still, you’ll get built-in Alexa, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, around the clock heart-rate monitoring, and the list goes on. Find more details in our launch coverage.

Take a moment to catch up on similar deals to know all of your options. Over the past few days we’ve spotted a stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 at $513, the Series 6 GPS + Cellular models for $100 off, and even Garmin Forerunner 935 at $270. And don’t forget that Diesel’s Axial Wear OS Smartwatch is down to $179.

Amazfit GTR Smartwatch features:

Delicate and Elegant Design: Amazfit GTR comes in a classic design with a touch of modern features. It has a brilliant 1.39” AMOLED display, and a gallery of watch faces to choose from to fit any style.

Smart sports tracking-includes Smart Sport tracking technology that allows you to record 12 different sports and fitness activities including running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, etc

