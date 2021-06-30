Diesel’s Axial Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch just fell to a new low of $179 (Reg. $250+)

Amazon is offering the Diesel On Axial Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch for $179 shipped. That’s $71+ off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $31. This Diesel-branded Wear OS smartwatch features built-in GPS, a 50-meter water resistance rating, and rocks Google Assistant. Once strapped onto your wrist, it can relay smartphone notifications and allow you to run all sorts of third-party apps. Other headlining features include a swim-proof speaker, Google Pay, heart rate tracking, and more. Both Android and iOS are supported, making this a versatile solution that will work with either ecosystem. Check out our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4+ stars from 66% of Amazon shoppers.

If losing Google Assistant and Wear OS won’t bother you, consider Amazfit Band 5 instead. It’ll only set you back $35 (clip the on-page $5 off coupon) and still manages to deliver a plethora of features like built-in Alexa, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, around the clock heart-rate monitoring, and the list goes on. Learn more in our release coverage.

And if you’d prefer an Apple Watch, right now you can snatch up Series 6 at $100 off. A few other deals you may be interested in range from two Lenovo Smart Clock Essentials with four smart plugs and four RGB bulbs for $150, the PNY Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card at $59.50, and even a Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $149.

Diesel On Axial Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Wear OS by Google and other related marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Wear OS by Google works with phones running Android 6.0+ (excluding Go edition) and iOS 10.0+. Supported features may vary across platforms and countries.

Go multiple days on a single charge in Extended Battery Mode. To avoid damage to your watch, only use with included charger. Do not use a USB hub, USB splitter, USB y-cable, battery pack or other peripheral device to charge.

