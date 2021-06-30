FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Diesel’s Axial Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch just fell to a new low of $179 (Reg. $250+)

-
AmazonFitness TrackerDiesel
Reg. $250+ $179

Amazon is offering the Diesel On Axial Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch for $179 shipped. That’s $71+ off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $31. This Diesel-branded Wear OS smartwatch features built-in GPS, a 50-meter water resistance rating, and rocks Google Assistant. Once strapped onto your wrist, it can relay smartphone notifications and allow you to run all sorts of third-party apps. Other headlining features include a swim-proof speaker, Google Pay, heart rate tracking, and more. Both Android and iOS are supported, making this a versatile solution that will work with either ecosystem. Check out our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4+ stars from 66% of Amazon shoppers.

If losing Google Assistant and Wear OS won’t bother you, consider Amazfit Band 5 instead. It’ll only set you back $35 (clip the on-page $5 off coupon) and still manages to deliver a plethora of features like built-in Alexa, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, around the clock heart-rate monitoring, and the list goes on. Learn more in our release coverage.

And if you’d prefer an Apple Watch, right now you can snatch up Series 6 at $100 off. A few other deals you may be interested in range from two Lenovo Smart Clock Essentials with four smart plugs and four RGB bulbs for $150, the PNY Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card at $59.50, and even a Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $149.

Diesel On Axial Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

  • Wear OS by Google and other related marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Wear OS by Google works with phones running Android 6.0+ (excluding Go edition) and iOS 10.0+. Supported features may vary across platforms and countries.
  • Go multiple days on a single charge in Extended Battery Mode. To avoid damage to your watch, only use with included charger. Do not use a USB hub, USB splitter, USB y-cable, battery pack or other peripheral device to charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Diesel

About the Author

Lenovo’s all-new Legion 5 15-inch gaming laptop s...
Snag two Eveready Energi LED Tactical Flashlights at $4...
This oven-safe Rubbermaid Glass Food Storage Set just h...
iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount gets your rid...
Amazon has Threadmill’s highly-rated herringbone ...
Prep for winter with off-season savings on this Cold St...
Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 24-inch 4K Drawing Display see...
Amazon has MANGROOMER’s Ultimate Pro Self-Haircut...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Citizen watches up to 50% off: Military-inspired Eco-Drive, CZ Wear OS, more from $134.50

From $134.50 Learn More
Save $60

Garmin’s Star Wars Smartwatches fall to some of the best prices yet from $340 (Save $60)

From $340 Learn More
Up to $50 off

Amazfit GTS 2e + GTR fall to new lows from $80 in latest sale (Up to $50 off)

From $80 Learn More
22% off

Amazon drugstore deals: Up to 22% off Clorox disinfectant, gel insoles, more from $9.50

From $9.50 Learn More
Save $150

Lenovo’s all-new Legion 5 15-inch gaming laptop sees first discount at $150 off

$1,000 Learn More
Orig. $699

Google’s 5G Pixel 5 falls to new low at $430 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $699)

$430 Learn More

Supreme brings summer chic to NERF Rival Takedown Blaster, in stores July 1

Learn More

Hands-on: eBay Cert. Refurb Program delivers affordable tech backed by a 2-year warranty

Learn More