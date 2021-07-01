Garmin’s Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch nears Amazon low at $270 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Smartwatch for $269.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally fetches $500 at Amazon and today’s deal comes within $21 of the all-time low at Amazon. This premium smartwatch features a GPS built-in and allows for you to track multiple sports and advanced running metrics while only weighing 49 grams. It even tracks elevation changes with a built-in barometer and altimeter, with the electronic compass helping you know exactly what way is north. It’s also water resistant so you can use it while running or cycling in the rain, or even when swimming. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Wyze Band could be the solution for you. It features heart rate, step, and sleep tracking for just $30. There’s no built-in GPS, barometer, compass, or altimeter here, however, but that’s to be expected in a watch that costs just 12% of what today’s lead deal does. In our hands-on review, we found it to be “an incredible deal for the price,” which Amazon customers seem to agree with as 6,500 shoppers have left a collective 4.2/5 star rating.

Don’t miss out on the Apple Watch Series 6 sale spotted earlier this morning. Both GPS and Cellular models are discounted to new all-time lows at $100 off. This is great if you’re already in Apple’s ecosystem, as it features an always-on display, Apple Pay, an ECG, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and more.

More on the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Smartwatch:

Offers advanced running and multisport Features in a comfortable watch you can wear all day, and it only weighs 49 grams

Provides elevation changes with a built in barometer; altimeter and electronic compass help you keep your bearings

Evaluates your training status to indicate if you’re undertraining or overdoing it and offers additional performance monitoring Features

Provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, including ground contact time balance, stride length and more. Bezel Material: Fiber reinforced polymer

