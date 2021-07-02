Beats Flex fitness-ready Earbuds fall to Amazon low in all styles for the first time at $39

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones $39 shipped in all styles. Down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer delivers 22% in savings as well as a return to the all-time low set only once before. Though that was only on the black colorway, with this discount being the first time you’ll have been able to score all four styles at this price.

Perfect for bringing along on summer runs or tagging along throughout all those other upcoming workouts, the New Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. More details below.

Save even more cash when you ditch the Beats branding and go with the Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 Earbuds at $30. This alternative arrives with much of the same around-the-neck design and fitness-emphasis, but delivers a more affordable price tag that’s backed by 14-hour battery life, IP67 water-resistance, and a 4.3/5 star rating to complete the package.

Regardless of if you opt for the Beats Flex or more affordable Anker buds, both offerings will have you ready to hit the trail or head to the gym. Another great fitness companion to consider is Apple Watch, and we’re tracking quite a few notable price cuts to end the week. For those who want a truly fitness-ready wearable, the Nike+ editions of Apple Watch Series 6 are currently on sale at $100 off, which are joined by the standard versions of Apple’s latest wearable from $319. But if you don’t mind going with a previous-generation model, a deep $223 discount can be had on this stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 style.

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck.

