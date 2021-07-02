This lightweight dolly weighs just 5 pounds, can haul 30 times that for $27.50 (Save 21%)

Amazon is offering the dbest Mighty Max Personal Dolly for $27.75 shipped. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.61 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. It doesn’t matter if you need to haul gear around the garage, office, basement, or somewhere entirely different, this dolly is here to take a load off. It’s touted as being “the lightest dolly on the market” thanks to weighing in at just 5 pounds. Despite this, it’s able to make easy work of toting up to 150 pounds. Oversized wheels make it smooth when moving on stairs and other uneven surfaces. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A small cart may be a viable alternative when moving a few things from one room to another. The Whitmor Slim Rolling Household Cart is yours for only $19 Prime shipped, clocking in at quite a bit less than the lead deal above. Bear in mind that it’s not going to be as versatile or capable as a dolly, but depending on your use case, it may be worth considering.

Since you’re here, why not check out a few other deals from our home goods guide? Recent and notable finds include Vari’s latest electric standing desks at up to $104 off, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum at $400, and even a Canadian cedar raised bed for $100. Oh, and if you’ve been cycling this summer, now is a great time to scoop up Schwinn’s Combination Bike Lock for $11.50.

dbest Mighty Max Personal Dolly features:

The Mighty Max dolly holds 150 lbs. It’s the lightest dolly on the market weighing in less than 5lbs.

Mighty Max is the perfect hand truck to carry heavy bulky boxes.

Soft cushion handle provides the most comfortable grip on the market.

Use It to carry pots and garden supplies when working outdoors.

Oversized beefy wheels makes smooth traveling in different surfaces whether it is sand, cobblestone, stairs or uneven surfaces.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!