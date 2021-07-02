This lightweight dolly weighs just 5 pounds, can haul 30 times that for $27.50 (Save 21%)

Amazon is offering the dbest Mighty Max Personal Dolly for $27.75 shipped. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.61 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. It doesn’t matter if you need to haul gear around the garage, office, basement, or somewhere entirely different, this dolly is here to take a load off. It’s touted as being “the lightest dolly on the market” thanks to weighing in at just 5 pounds. Despite this, it’s able to make easy work of toting up to 150 pounds. Oversized wheels make it smooth when moving on stairs and other uneven surfaces. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
A small cart may be a viable alternative when moving a few things from one room to another. The Whitmor Slim Rolling Household Cart is yours for only $19 Prime shipped, clocking in at quite a bit less than the lead deal above. Bear in mind that it’s not going to be as versatile or capable as a dolly, but depending on your use case, it may be worth considering.
Since you’re here, why not check out a few other deals from our home goods guide? Recent and notable finds include Vari’s latest electric standing desks at up to $104 off, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum at $400, and even a Canadian cedar raised bed for $100. Oh, and if you’ve been cycling this summer, now is a great time to scoop up Schwinn’s Combination Bike Lock for $11.50.
dbest Mighty Max Personal Dolly features:
- The Mighty Max dolly holds 150 lbs. It’s the lightest dolly on the market weighing in less than 5lbs.
- Mighty Max is the perfect hand truck to carry heavy bulky boxes.
- Soft cushion handle provides the most comfortable grip on the market.
- Use It to carry pots and garden supplies when working outdoors.
- Oversized beefy wheels makes smooth traveling in different surfaces whether it is sand, cobblestone, stairs or uneven surfaces.
