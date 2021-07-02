FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Outfit your home office with Vari’s latest electric standing desks at up to $104 off

-
AmazonHome GoodsVari
From $506 $104 off

Vari’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 60- by 30-inch Dual Motor Electric Standing Desk for $590.75 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the $695 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer stacks up to only the second notable price cut to date while delivering $104 in savings and an all-time low. Featuring a 60- by 30-inch desktop that’s available in a variety of finishes, Vari’s latest electric desk helps elevate your office. Alongside two built-in motors that let you switch between a sitting and standing work station with the touch of a button, the Vari desk can hold up to 200-pounds of gear while adjusting from 25.5-inches all the way up to 50.5-inches. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with a bit less desk space will also find that the 48- by 30-inch version of Vari’s Electric Standing Desk is also on sale for $505.75 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $595, today’s offer amounts to the same 15% in savings as noted above, as well as one of the first notable price cuts and a new all-time low. This model packs the same dual motor functionality as the featured version just with less desktop space and a more affordable price tag. Rated 4.9/5 stars form over 635 customers.

Regardless of which model works best for your home office, a great way to leverage some of your savings is by picking up the Amazon Basics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $32 to help take a load off your legs. But then go check out Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pads, which are currently on sale right now. Providing a stylish place to rest your mouse, keyboard, and other accessories, prices start at just $5.

Vari Dual Motor Electric Standing Desk features:

We created the Electric Standing Desk to be durable and do something no other electric standing desk can do—assemble in under 5 minutes. Each desk is designed to last, featuring sturdy T-Style legs for enhanced stability and a contractor-grade laminate finish that’s easy to clean. Memory settings and an LED display make it easy to adjust to any height from 25″–50 ½”. With multiple finishes that showcase its stylish chamfered edges, there’s a look that’s sure to fit your style. Don’t forget to pair your desk with our accessories, including our monitor arms, standing mats, and more, to create a complete workspace.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Vari

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazfit GTR smartwatches plunge to Amazon lows from $80...
You need more stuffed waffles in your life and Presto...
Waste-free, tastes great: Toshiba’s 13-in-1 Air F...
Vacuum seal your summer BBQ leftovers from $21: FoodSav...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pads fall b...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartp...
GIGABYTE’s curved 2K 165Hz gaming monitor is a fo...
Take your temp in one second with this $6.50 touchless ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Monoprice’s new summer sale discounts electric standing desks, Dolby Atmos soundbars, more

Extra 15% off Learn More
37% off

Up to 37% off Vari home office gear: Electric standing desk $95+ off, mats, more from $50

$50+ Learn More
Reg. $399

Greenworks 40V 20-inch Electric Mower tackles lawn care without gas at $328 (Save $71)

$328 Learn More

Amazon #1 new-release electric scooter returns to all-time low at $161.50, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Green Deals: Gotrax G Max Ultra scooter travels 20 MPH for 45 miles at a low of $699, more

Learn More

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
40% off

Is your garage dim? This 2-pack of 15,000-lumen LED lights fixes that for just $36 (Save 40%)

$36 Learn More
21% off

This lightweight dolly weighs just 5 pounds, can haul 30 times that for $27.50 (Save 21%)

$27.50 Learn More