Nikon’s latest mirrorless APS-C camera, dubbed the Z fc, features a 20.9MP sensor and is designed to be your retro 4K shooter. This time around, Nikon adopted an older styling for its new camera while still packing the latest-generation technology. What all can the Nikon Z fc do and when can you buy it? Let’s take a closer look.

The Nikon Z fc features a 20.9MP sensor backed by the company’s EXPEED 6 processor. Delivering an ISO range from 100-51200, which is expandable to 204800 when needed, it’s designed to capture in any scenario, light or dark. Plus, you can even leverage full 4K 30FPS recording across the entire sensor and 1080p 120FPS should you need it.

What’s old is new again

When you first see the Nikon Z fc, you’ll notice one major thing: it looks old. As a photographer and fan of cameras, I really appreciate the detail that Nikon went to in order to properly recreate its iconic camera. You’ll find the old leather-style wrap, black and silver colorway, and aged font. Overall, the Nikon Z fc looks like the cameras that we used so many years ago but with updated internals.

Eye autofocus, Wi-Fi, and USB-C connectivity make this an capable camera for all situations

Eye autofocus ensures that, well, your eye is always in focus. Something that has set apart professional photographers from amateur for years has been that those with skill and training would make sure someone’s eye was tack sharp in focus. When autofocus was first introduced into the world, it looked for larger objects, which, at less shallow depth of field apertures isn’t that big of a deal. In that scenario, if the face is in focus, so is the eye. But, as we grow in our love for bokeh and depth of field, it’s very possible that you could have the nose in focus and eye ever so slightly out of focus. Or vise versa. Having eye autofocus means that there are enough focus points on the sensor to ensure that the eye specifically is tack sharp, which is quite pleasing when viewing the images again.

Wi-Fi and USB-C connectivity is another huge benefit. Wi-Fi allows for mobile control of the camera, and the USB-C port means that it can be used as a webcam or capture device on your computer. Plus, it makes it easy to charge it up while on a long trip since your standard portable battery can top off the camera.

Pricing and availability

The Nikon Z fc will retail for $956.95 and is available for pre-order at B&H right now.

