Score two 2nd Gen. Google Nest Hubs for $75 each, more bundles from $60 (Up to 43% off)

BuyDig is kicking off Independence Day weekend with some great savings on a bundle of two Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Smart Displays for $149 shipped when you apply code SDJULY at checkout. That’s at least a $200 value, which drops the per-unit price to the lowest we’ve ever tracked. Google’s latest Nest Hub features a 7-inch touchscreen display and a myriad of functions to explore. It works as a smart hub for your Assistant-compatible devices, smart display for watching Netflix, YouTube, and the like, and includes a number of built-in apps. Of course, you’ll find Assistant built-in with three far-field microphones for receiving voice commands. The pristine design fits in perfectly with just about any kitchen or bedroom scheme, and the fabric-wrapped base will be easy on your countertops too. Reviews are still rolling in on BuyDig, but ratings are quite positive from retailers like Best Buy. Head below for even more Google Nest deals from $60.

With 4th of July savings popping off left and right, we’ve been tracking some great deals on smart home gadgets across all kinds of ecosystems. Just today, we saw the ecobee4 HomeKit thermostat fall back to an all-time low of $150. Plus, the popular LIFX Day and Dusk smart bulb offers support for a huge variety of systems from Alexa to HomeKit to Microsoft Cortana, also at an all-time low of $20. So head over to our smart home guide to see what else might be waiting in store this weekend.

More on the Google Nest Hub Display (Gen. 2):

Catch up on Netflix shows, watch YouTube videos, listen to music on the enhanced speaker, and more. With just a tap – or your voice – control thousands of compatible smart devices from one central display. Nest Hub helps with your busy home. See your calendar and create reminders and to-dos. Wind down to soothing sounds at bedtime and wake up gently to a Sunrise Alarm.

