ecobee4 HomeKit Smart Thermostat with Alexa returns to low of $150 (Open-box, Orig. $249)

-
Orig. $249 $150

Woot is offering the ecobee4 Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $149.99 Prime shipped in open-box condition, though non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $249, today’s deal is a match for our last mention and is the best available. ecobee4 features HomeKit control as well as built-in Alexa. Alongside that, this thermostat also features built-in learning so it can figure out your routine and heat or cool as needed. The bundled sensors can be used to help tailor your home’s heating and cooling based on the temperature of each individual room, and not just where the thermostat is located. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty.

If you don’t mind ditching ecobee’s built-in smarts and touchscreen display, you can save some serious cash. We’d recommend checking out Emerson’s Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $87.50 at Amazon. Sporting a more traditional design, you’ll still enjoy HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa compatibility here without breaking the bank.

Given ecobee4 works with HomeKit, you won’t want to miss Best Buy’s 4th of July sale. In it, you’ll find the HomePod mini bundled with a HomeKit-enabled smart plug for $110. That’s $14 in savings and $5 below the combined all-time low that we’ve tracked previously. There’s plenty more to explore in the Best Buy 4th of July sale, so check out our coverage to take a deeper dive.

More about ecobee4:

Homeowners save up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, plus ecobee pays for itself in under 2 years. It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough. Everything you need comes in the box, including a Power Extender Kit for homes with no common wire.

