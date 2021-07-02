LIFX Day and Dusk Mini HomeKit smart bulb returns to all time low of $20 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering LIFX’s Day and Dusk Mini HomeKit Smart Bulb for $19.99 Prime shipped. That knocks 33% off the usual fare, marking a return to the all-time low price. Stock is going fast however, so you can also find it at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront for the same price. This cozy smart bulb offers a wide range of both cool and warm white lighting, as the name suggests, with a number of dimming options as well. Providing 800-lumens of energy, this bulb is ready to replace your basic 60W options and use only 9W of power to do it. You can control it via smartphone, or through simple voice commands with support for Alexa, Assistant, HomeKit, or Microsoft Cortana. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 7,000 customers. Head below for more.

Not a big fan of cool lighting? Then you can cut today’s lead deal in half with this A19 warm white smart bulb for $10. It offers all the same voice support as the Day & Dusk model, just without the option to choose cool or warm white lighting. Although, you can still dim, schedule, and adjust your lighting as you please. Over 2,700 customers have left it an average 4.2/5 star rating.

And if your garage needs a little extra illumination as well, these 15,000-lumen LEDs should get the job done for just $36 shipped. Each set offers multiple panels to bring great bursts of light in all directions – perfect for burning the midnight oil or working on highly-detailed crafts and projects. Though if you think you’d miss the voice and smartphone support, you can find all of our favorite smart home deals right here.

LIFX Day and Dusk Bulb features:

LIFX mini day & dusk is the perfect “everywhere” Wi-Fi enabled LED light for your morning, day and evening hub required. LIFX mini day & dusk works with leading voice and smart home platforms and is energy star Compliant.

