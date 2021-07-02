Family-sized 8-qt. Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer now $55 (Reg. $120) + more from $30

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 8-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for $54.99 shipped. Also matched direct. This one typically fetches up to $120 at Best Buy and is now $65 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention. This model provides more than enough space for a whole family’s worth of air fried food in one pot. The 8-quart capacity can support up to 6.6-pounds at once inside of the dishwasher-safe pan and crisping tray, which make for quick and easy clean-ups. You’ll also find an adjustable thermostat to support a wide variety of recipes, touchscreen controls, a digital display, and the stainless steel housing that looks great in most spaces. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Best Buy customers. More details below.

When it comes to a dedicated 8-quart air fryer, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another option for under $55 with solid ratings. There are some models in the $40 range on Amazon with great reviews, but nothing nearly as large as 8-quarts. So unless you would prefer a smaller solution, today’s lead deal, or the options on sale below are your best bet.

More air fryer deals:

Head over to our home goods guide for more discounted kitchenware and essentials including Gotham’s 20-piece steel cookware/bakeware set, this Amazon offer on Ninja’s family-ready 8-quart Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer, and this oven-safe Rubbermaid Glass Food Storage Set, just to name a few.

More on the Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer:

Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once. This 8-qt. air fryer features stainless steel construction for added durability, and the pan and tray are dishwasher-safe for simple cleaning.

