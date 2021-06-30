This oven-safe Rubbermaid Glass Food Storage Set just hit the Amazon low at under $25

Amazon is now offering the 4-container Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage Set for $24.81 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $30, this is 17% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and best we can find. You’re looking at four glass food storage containers with airtight and leak-proof lids, stain/odor resistant finishes, and more. Great for leftovers, meal prep, or your work lunches, the bases are oven-safe to 450-degrees, and everything is ready for the microwave and/or dishwasher. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need the over-safe glass? Score this much larger 21-piece Rubbermaid plastic set for under $20 Prime shipped instead. With a 4+ star rating from over 55,000 Amazon customers, and 21 containers in total, lids included, you might not need another food storage container solution for years after grabbing this set.

Head over to our home goods guide for all of today’s best kitchenware deals including Joseph Joseph’s must-have Measure-Up adjustable measuring spoon, this pretty 9-piece charcuterie platter set, loads of Amazon K-Cup deals, and the offer we spotted on the Ninja 5-quart Foodi 10-in-1 Air Fryer Multi-Cooker. Just remember, we also still have deals live on Inkbird’s Bluetooth grill thermometer and Anova’s Precision Sous Vide Cooker Nano as well.

More on the Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage Set:

LEAK-PROOF AND AIRTIGHT: Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Food Storage Containers have crystal-clear lids that are 100% airtight and leak-proof, plus odor and stain resistant

EASY STORAGE AND REHEATING: Glass containers have vented, microwave-safe lids for easy, splatter-resistant microwaving

SPACE SAVING: Space-saving, modular Rubbermaid containers are perfect for stacking and organization

OVEN-SAFE: Glass bases are oven-safe up to 450 degrees F, so they double as glass cookware and serve ware

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!