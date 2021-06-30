FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This oven-safe Rubbermaid Glass Food Storage Set just hit the Amazon low at under $25

-
AmazonHome GoodsRubbermaid
Reg. $30 $25

Amazon is now offering the 4-container Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage Set for $24.81 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $30, this is 17% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and best we can find. You’re looking at four glass food storage containers with airtight and leak-proof lids, stain/odor resistant finishes, and more. Great for leftovers, meal prep, or your work lunches, the bases are oven-safe to 450-degrees, and everything is ready for the microwave and/or dishwasher. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Don’t need the over-safe glass? Score this much larger 21-piece Rubbermaid plastic set for under $20 Prime shipped instead. With a 4+ star rating from over 55,000 Amazon customers, and 21 containers in total, lids included, you might not need another food storage container solution for years after grabbing this set. 

Head over to our home goods guide for all of today’s best kitchenware deals including Joseph Joseph’s must-have Measure-Up adjustable measuring spoon, this pretty 9-piece charcuterie platter set, loads of Amazon K-Cup deals, and the offer we spotted on the Ninja 5-quart Foodi 10-in-1 Air Fryer Multi-Cooker. Just remember, we also still have deals live on Inkbird’s Bluetooth grill thermometer and Anova’s Precision Sous Vide Cooker Nano as well. 

More on the Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage Set:

  • LEAK-PROOF AND AIRTIGHT: Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Food Storage Containers have crystal-clear lids that are 100% airtight and leak-proof, plus odor and stain resistant
  • EASY STORAGE AND REHEATING: Glass containers have vented, microwave-safe lids for easy, splatter-resistant microwaving
  • SPACE SAVING: Space-saving, modular Rubbermaid containers are perfect for stacking and organization
  • OVEN-SAFE: Glass bases are oven-safe up to 450 degrees F, so they double as glass cookware and serve ware

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Rubbermaid

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Lenovo’s all-new Legion 5 15-inch gaming laptop s...
Snag two Eveready Energi LED Tactical Flashlights at $4...
Diesel’s Axial Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch just fell...
iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount gets your rid...
Amazon has Threadmill’s highly-rated herringbone ...
Prep for winter with off-season savings on this Cold St...
Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 24-inch 4K Drawing Display see...
Amazon has MANGROOMER’s Ultimate Pro Self-Haircut...
Show More Comments

Related

Delicious meals

Ditch the Anova tax: Inkbird’s Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker is under $65

Under $65 Learn More
Save $150

Lenovo’s all-new Legion 5 15-inch gaming laptop sees first discount at $150 off

$1,000 Learn More
Orig. $699

Google’s 5G Pixel 5 falls to new low at $430 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $699)

$430 Learn More

Supreme brings summer chic to NERF Rival Takedown Blaster, in stores July 1

Learn More

Hands-on: eBay Cert. Refurb Program delivers affordable tech backed by a 2-year warranty

Learn More
Reg. $40+

PowerA’s MOGA XP5-X Plus Android Controller falls to new low at $25 for on-the-go gaming

$25 Learn More
37% off

Snag two Eveready Energi LED Tactical Flashlights at $4.50 each (New low, Save 37%)

Under $9 Learn More
Reg. $250+

Diesel’s Axial Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch just fell to a new low of $179 (Reg. $250+)

$179 Learn More