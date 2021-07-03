Lose yourself in a 300-inch screen with Optoma’s 3,600-lumen projector: $184 (Reg. $260)

Amazon is offering the Optoma 3,600-Lumen Projector (SH360) for $183.95 shipped. That’s $76 off the typical rate there and comes within $15 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Optoma projector is ready to create an up to 300-inch screen wherever you can find a power outlet. It’s able to produce a 3,600-lumen 480p picture, delivering a brighter image than what’s offered by a majority of others in this price range. In terms of I/O, built-in HDMI and VGA inputs makes it a cinch to connect any consoles, PCs, streaming media players, and the list goes on. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s savings will easily cover this 120-inch projector screen at $10. It boasts a compact and lightweight design that’s easy to tote and set up. If you fill this screen up, you’ll have a 10-foot picture, something most TVs cannot come close to competing with. More than 1,800 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.1/5 star rating.

Once you’re done here, why not peruse some of our recent deals? Some highlights include this 3-slot aluminum laptop stand for $25, a notable markdown on Meross’ HomeKit-ready Table Lamp at $28, and even a 3-pack of square floating shelves for $11.50. Want to power your projector away from home? Then don’t forget that Anker’s 213Wh Powerhouse Portable Generator is down to $170.

Optoma 3,600-Lumen Projector (SH360) features:

Experience a large, vibrant 480p image – up to 300″; 22:000:1 contast ratio; Rec.709 color gamut guarantees accurate reproduction of cinematic color exactly as the director intended

Lights-on viewing indoors, as well as dimly light environments for a cinematic experience

Ideal for both outdoor or indoor use – bright image for summer backyard movie nights without having to wait till sunset

