Snag three square floating shelves for just $11.50 (Save 27%, Amazon low)

AmazonHome Goods
27% off $11.50

Amazon is offering the Melannco Square Floating Shelves for $11.66 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d love to put some of your favorite gear on display in the office, living room, or somewhere entirely different, these square floating shelves are worth considering. You’ll get three sleek, floating wall shelves that are perfect for uplifting your favorite things. These are easy to install and three different sizes are included. Measurements span 5-, 7-, and 9-square inches. Each shelf is 3.5 inches deep. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now that you have some new shelving, why not prepare yourself to polish each of them off with these Pledge Multi-Surface Wipes? You’ll only have to part with $4, a price that’s easily covered by today’s savings. You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes perfect for dusting, cleaning, and protecting almost any surface in your space. Pledge touts that these will also add a brilliant and protective shine.

Speaking of shelving, did you see Bora’s wall-mounted lumber organizer for $40? You can also grab an asymmetrical 60-inch A/V shelf at $129.50 alongside up to 29% off other floating styles. And let’s not forget that several other pieces of furniture are on sale. Examples include Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Sofa at $383.50, this mid-back office chair for $42, and much more in our home goods guide.

Melannco Square Floating Shelves features:

  • This set includes 3 square shelves; 1 small, 1 medium, and 1 large.
  • These shelves feature a timeless white finish that matches easily to any home décor.
  • You have the option to group the shelves together or hang separately for the perfect accent for any room; these shelves will hang flush against the wall.

