All of today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Be sure to check out these Android TV offers alongside the rest of the hardware offers found in our Android deal hub, then head right back here for all of today’s best software price drops courtesy of Google Play. Highlights of this afternoon’s collection include Darkland, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Mars Power Industries, Raiders of the North Sea, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Google’s Pixel 4 128GB smartphone on sale for $430 that now joins offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G handsets and everything else in our Android deal hub. Just make sure you check some of this week’s ongoing deals as well including Lenovo’s 2-in-1 Chromebook, the Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $149, and this Google Nest Cam Outdoor price drop. On the accessory side of things, Anker PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks are on sale today alongside everything in our smartphone accessory roundup including GaN chargers and more.

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 + 3 $32, Outer Worlds $20, Daemon X Machina $45, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Darkland:

Step foot into the eerie world of cybertronic dreams and interdimensional portals with a fusion of obstacle course action. Make your way through the block runner gravity puzzle and dodge the obstacles to find the portal. Enter a new survival adventure dimension and showcase your side scroller skills to help Billy move safely through the impossible run. From single tap gaming controls to immersive reflex test levels this side scroller game is the perfect boredom killer for everyone who appreciates cool graphics.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!