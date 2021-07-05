Harman’s industrial SoundSticks III Speaker System hits Amazon low at $100 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Harman Kardon SoundSticks III 2.1 Speaker System for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and currently on sale for $118 directly from Harman Kardon, today’s deal is up to 50% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Walmart charges $150, for comparison. Alongside the striking, conversation-starting modern industrial design, this is essentially a 2.1-channel home audio system with a 6-inch, 20-watt subwoofer and eight 1-inch transducers mounted in the 10-inch satellite arrays. Touch volume and mute controls are joined by the angle-adjustable satellites, 10-watt RMS output per channel, and a 4+ star rating from nearly 2,000 customers at Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status. More details below.

If the see-through design on the HK set above isn’t doing anything for you, save a ton and go with this Amazon renewed Logitech Z313 2.1 Channel Multimedia Computer Speaker System. It will only run you $34 Prime shipped and carries solid 4+ star ratings from over 740 Amazon customers.

If you’re looking for something more portable, you can still score the Anker IPX5 Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $22 Prime shipped alongside everything else in our Bluetooth speaker guide. You’ll also want to check out some off our ongoing offers on Marshall’s popular vinyl-wrapped portable Bluetooth speakers from $130 shipped as well. And be sure to dive into Sony’s new X-series Bluetooth speakers with mic inputs and up to 30 hours of battery life.

More on the Harman Kardon SoundSticks III:

Compatible with all devices with a stereo minijack output

Outstanding bass performance

Touch volume and mute controls. Satellite Height (inches) 10.

Subwoofer volume control and Angle adjustable satellites

Amplifier output power 10 Watt RMS per channel

