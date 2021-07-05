FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 52% on this highly-rated leather Apple Watch band at a new low of $7

Reg. $15 $7

OUHENG (99% positive all-time feedback from 2,500+) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band for $7.26 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching closer to $15, it recently dropped to $12 with today’s offer saving you as much as 52%, beating our previous mention by $3, and marking a new all-time low. This leather Apple Watch band elevates the style of your wearable for occasions where the included silicone strap isn’t going to cut it. Comprised of genuine leather, it features space gray lugs as well as rugged overall design that’s compatible with every version of Apple Watch to date. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Then be sure to go have a look at our recent Tested with 9to5Toys from last week where we take a hands-on look at an even more elegant band for your Apple Watch. Having just recently launched, Nomad’s Titanium band arrives with a stylish link design that’s comprised of a more premium material than your average strap. But then go score a $288 discount on Apple Watch Series 5 models at a new all-time low.

Leather Apple Watch band features:

Stainless steel connector are included for easy installation, locks onto your watch precisely and security. Special and attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion, it can be men’s or women’s. Made from genuine leather on the surface and soft silicone rubber on the black.

