Apple’s new White Magic Keyboards for M1 iPad Pros see rare open-box discounts from $257

-
AppleBest iPad Deals
From $257 $49 off

Best Buy is currently offering the very first discounts of any kind on Apple’s all-new White Magic Keyboards for the latest M1 iPad Pros. Headlining is the 12.9-inch model at $299.99 shipped. You may need to scroll down to the Buying Options section in order to select the Open-Box Excellent condition model on sale. Normally fetching $349, you’re looking at $49 in savings in order to deliver a new all-time low on the recent release. The 11-inch model is also discounted to $256.99, down from the usual $299 going rate.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard was just refreshed alongside of the all-new M1 iPad Pros with a tweaked design to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. Though the most notable of changes is that the accessory now comes in white, delivering a sleek appearance to complement your tablet. Otherwise, the entire experience is much the same as before. The unique floating hinge design pairs with Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C to refuel your device, as well as a backlight keyboard and built-in trackpad to complete the feature set. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Best Buy’s open-box program backs all of the items with the same warranties you’d expect alongside much of the retailer’s same return and exchange promise. The only real compromise is that it may lack some of the included paperwork, though. Get all of the details right here.

All of the other best Apple deals can be found right here now that we’re most of the way through the work week. Highlights so far include the very first discount on the all-new Apple TV Siri Remote at $50 alongside some ongoing markdowns on official iPhone 12 cases and more.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

