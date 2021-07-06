FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let this KitchenAid refurb 3.5-Cup Food Chopper handle the meal prep at $20 shipped (Orig. $50)

The official KitchenAid eBay store is now offering its 3.5-Cup Food Chopper in multiple colorways for just $19.99 shipped. These KitchenAid refurbished units ship with 1-year warranties, 30-day returns, and are a great way to score one for well below the regular $50 price tag. They are currently going for around $45 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. A great chance to score a little sous chef to help with summer feasts and beyond, you’re looking at a 3.5-cup capacity, a stainless steel blade, dual speed options (plus manual pulse), and a handy cord-wrap design. It even features a drizzle basin to make it easy to “incorporate liquid ingredients while processing.” Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

This is a particularly well-rated option for just $20, but if you’re looking for something even more affordable, check out the Mueller Electric Chopper Mini Food Processor. It sells under $17 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from hundreds at Amazon. It’s not quite as large as today’s lead deal, but its almost a new model and will certainly make meal prep much easier anyway. 

Then head over to our home goods guide for more kitchen and cooking deals including this morning’s Home Depot BBQ event with up to $390 in savings on grills and accessories for today only. We are also still tracking a notable price drop on the Instant Pot 8-quart Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker with air frying and even more right here

More on the KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper:

This compact and lightweight 3.5 cup Mini Food Processor is ideal for every day use – whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep. Quick creations and everyday meal prep are made easy with a 3.5 cup work bowl that features a locking blade, handle and pour spout for easy serving. 2 speeds and Pulse operation give you precise control to produce coarse or fine results – ideal for anything from creating a chunky pico de gallo, a creamy hummus, smooth sauce or tasty dressing.

