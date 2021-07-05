Instant Pot 8-qt. Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker with air fryer now starting from $142.50 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $149.95 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $142.49 shipped. Regularly $200, this is at least $50 off the going rate, within $7 or so of the lowest we have tracked this year, and the best price we can find. Unlike most Instant Pot cookers, this one features the usual smattering of cooking modes alongside built-in air frying via the included lid. This thing pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, roasts, bakes, broils, dehydrates, and air fries up to 8 servings at a time. Features include a stainless steel inner pot, 1500-watts of heating power, and plenty of included accessories: air fryer basket, protective pad for countertop use, and a boiling tray, among other things. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers.

A great alternative that is arguably even more versatile is the Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven. Now marked down $30 to $99.95 shipped at Amazon, this one has a 10-quart capacity, a built-in air fryer, and features a rotisserie setup you won’t get on the model above. It also has an impressive review score at 4+ stars from over 17,000 Amazon customers.

We are also still tracking a similar deal via Amazon on Ninja’s family-ready 8-quart Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer. Then head over to our home goods guide for offers on ECOVACS’ latest smart robotic vacuums, this Google Fit and Apple Health-ready Bluetooth smart scale, a price drop on Amazon’s 40-inch Foldable Desk, and Toshiba’s 13-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven, just to name a few.

More on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer:

The Instant Pot That Air Fries: The hottest new multi-cooker from the makers of the all-time bestselling Duo series, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer with 2 convenient, removable lids

11-In-1 1-Touch Cooking Programs: Put cooking on autopilot with delicious results; Pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, air fries, roasts, bakes, broils and dehydrates

Tender Juicy Meals with a Crisp Golden Finish: Innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures a perfect crunch every time; Imagine biting into fall-off-the-bone ribs with a perfect air fried crust

Air Fryer Accessories: The multi-level air fryer basket with dehydrating and broiling tray is designed for optimal air flow; The protective pad is great for storage and countertop use

