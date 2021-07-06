FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to $390 off grills and barbecue accessories, today only

-
Home GoodsHome Depot
Save now 33% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting a selection of grills from top brands and BBQ accessories by up to $390. Shipping is free across the board, and those looking to get started as soon as possible can opt for in-store pickup on just about everything, too. Our top pick is the Lifesmart Kamado Ceramic Grill at $399. Also matched at Amazon. Normally fetching $599, you’re looking at 33% in savings as well as a new all-time low and one of the first-ever discounts. This 6-in-1 grill sports a unique ceramic design that allows it to do everything from smoking and roasting to searing, braising, and baking. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Whether the featured grill just isn’t going to cut it for your needs, or you want something a bit more affordable, there are plenty of other models on sale today. That’s alongside plenty of accessories ranging from stainless steel grilling kits for handling all those upcoming barbecues, as well as thermometers and other essentials.

But then be sure to head over to our home goods guide for even more discounts. To bring the cooking indoors this summer, Instant Pot 8-quart Duo Crisp has droped to one of its best prices yet starting at $142.50. Delivering all of the usual multi-cooker features, this one is unique in that it also packs air frying functionality.

Lifesmart Kamado Cermaic Grill features:

If you love the taste of restaurant style wood oven cooking, then take it to the next level with the LIFESMART Kamado Grill Series. The ceramic shell acts as a super insulator, which means cooking temperatures can easily be maintained whatever the external weather conditions year-round. The ceramic insulation properties of this grill also mean that it reduces charcoal use and provides the perfect convection cooking style. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Let this KitchenAid refurb 3.5-Cup Food Chopper handle ...
At $14 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat Furinno...
This computer desk with 4-tier shelf drops to new Amazo...
Snag two Amazon-made solar-powered motion wall lights f...
Instant Pot 8-qt. Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker with air fryer...
Keep your drinks brewed to perfection with up to 44% of...
ecobee4 HomeKit Smart Thermostat with Alexa returns to ...
Amazon’s hairpin leg desk pairs minimalism with r...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Sun Joe corded telescoping hedge trimmer reaches up to 13-feet at $59, more

Learn More
50% off

This dual monitor mount upholds two 32-inch displays for just $30 at Amazon (Save $30)

$30 Learn More
Reg. $50

Twelve South AirFly solves the new OLED Switch’s lack of Bluetooth audio output at $40

$40 Learn More
Reg. $30+

Star Wars Funko POP! deals from $8.50: New Mandolorian, Baby Yoda, and more

$8.50+ Learn More
26% off

Amazon’s 12-in-1 Magnetic Rachet Screwdriver stores bits in its handle: $10.50 (Save 26%)

$10.50 Learn More
Save now

Makita’s 18V LTX brushless 1/2-inch impact wrench + random orbit sander fall as low as $97

From $97 Learn More
Orig. $50

Let this KitchenAid refurb 3.5-Cup Food Chopper handle the meal prep at $20 shipped (Orig. $50)

$20 Learn More
Save $40

Power up with Amazfit’s GTS smartwatch down to $80 shipped (Save 33%)

$80 Learn More