Home Depot takes up to $390 off grills and barbecue accessories, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting a selection of grills from top brands and BBQ accessories by up to $390. Shipping is free across the board, and those looking to get started as soon as possible can opt for in-store pickup on just about everything, too. Our top pick is the Lifesmart Kamado Ceramic Grill at $399. Also matched at Amazon. Normally fetching $599, you’re looking at 33% in savings as well as a new all-time low and one of the first-ever discounts. This 6-in-1 grill sports a unique ceramic design that allows it to do everything from smoking and roasting to searing, braising, and baking. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Whether the featured grill just isn’t going to cut it for your needs, or you want something a bit more affordable, there are plenty of other models on sale today. That’s alongside plenty of accessories ranging from stainless steel grilling kits for handling all those upcoming barbecues, as well as thermometers and other essentials.

But then be sure to head over to our home goods guide for even more discounts. To bring the cooking indoors this summer, Instant Pot 8-quart Duo Crisp has droped to one of its best prices yet starting at $142.50. Delivering all of the usual multi-cooker features, this one is unique in that it also packs air frying functionality.

Lifesmart Kamado Cermaic Grill features:

If you love the taste of restaurant style wood oven cooking, then take it to the next level with the LIFESMART Kamado Grill Series. The ceramic shell acts as a super insulator, which means cooking temperatures can easily be maintained whatever the external weather conditions year-round. The ceramic insulation properties of this grill also mean that it reduces charcoal use and provides the perfect convection cooking style.

