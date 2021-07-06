Replenish your MyProtein Impact Whey at up to $100 off: 11-lbs. for $50 shipped

MyProtein is now offering 11-pounds of its Impact Whey for $50 shipped. Simply add two 5.5-pound packages to your cart (feel free to mix and match flavors) and then apply code SLICKIWP50 at checkout. Regularly $75+ a pop for the 5.5-pound bag, this is about $100 off the going rate and the best price around. If you’re in need of a refresh, now’s the time to stock up while the price is right. MyProtein’s popular Impact Whey carries up to 22-grams of protein per serving (depending on the flavor) along with just 1-gram of carbs. It is “certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor” and is one of the most affordable options out there when it’s on sale. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 MyProtein customers. More details below.

While it’s hard to beat the value on 11-pounds of trusted protein whey at just $50, if you’ve never tried MyProtein before that’s a whole lot of protein to go to waste if you end up not liking it. Start with $9.99 package to give it go if you’re worried that might be the case with you. Or, just use your savings to score some discounted Pure Protein bars to supplement your intake throughout the day.

Then dive into our sports/fitness deal hub for even more ways to bolster your fitness and outdoor adventure rig as well as our fashion hub for some new workout apparel. You’ll find deals from The North Face, in Finish Line’s Nike sale, and Golf Apparel Shop’s 4th of July Sale, just to name a few.

More on the MyProtein Impact Whey:

Premium whey packed with 21g of protein per serving, for the everyday protein you need from a quality source. And where does this whey come from? The same cows that produce your milk and cheese — simply filtered, evaporated, and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Protein is officially certified as one of the best protein powders on the market.

