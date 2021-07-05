FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Golf Apparel Shop’s 4th of July Sale takes extra 30% off Callaway, PGA Tour, more

Golf Apparel Shop’s 4th of July Event takes an extra 30% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can find deals on Callaway, Jack Nicklaus, PGA Tour, Original Penguin, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the PGA Tour Flat Front Shorts that are currently marked down to $40, which is $20 off the original rate. These shorts were designed to move with you during your golf swing and are sweat-wicking. They’re lightweight, available in several color options, and feature UPF sun protection as well. This style can also be worn on and off the course as well as paired with t-shirts, polos, button-down shirts, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Golf Apparel Shop.

Our top picks from Golf Apparel Shop include:

