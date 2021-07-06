OnePlus 9 Pro sports five Hasselblad-backed cameras at a new Amazon low of $99 off

Amazon is currently offering the OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $969.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,069, you’re looking at $99 in savings with today’s offer marking the very first Amazon price cut and the best discount to date overall. Centered around its 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display, OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s most capable smartphone to date that’s supplemented by 5G connectivity and a Snapdragon 888 SoC to power it all. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming thanks to HyperTouch, and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Put some of your savings to use by picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for some added protection. Keeping your smartphone scratch-free is certainly worth the $13 price tag on the popular cover, which sports a slim form-factor with unique texturing on the back for some added grip. I’ve long been a fan of this case, and Amazon shoppers seem to be as well.

For those who don’t need the more professional-leaning features on the lead deal, we’re also tracking much of the same savings on the OnePlus 9, which is down to an Amazon all-time low as well at $80 off. But then be sure to hit up our Android guide for even more hardware discounts, as well as all of the best app and game deals for your device right now.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

