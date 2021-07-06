FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OnePlus 9 Pro sports five Hasselblad-backed cameras at a new Amazon low of $99 off

-
AmazonAndroidoneplus
New low $99 off

Amazon is currently offering the OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $969.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,069, you’re looking at $99 in savings with today’s offer marking the very first Amazon price cut and the best discount to date overall. Centered around its 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display, OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s most capable smartphone to date that’s supplemented by 5G connectivity and a Snapdragon 888 SoC to power it all. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming thanks to HyperTouch, and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Put some of your savings to use by picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for some added protection. Keeping your smartphone scratch-free is certainly worth the $13 price tag on the popular cover, which sports a slim form-factor with unique texturing on the back for some added grip. I’ve long been a fan of this case, and Amazon shoppers seem to be as well.

For those who don’t need the more professional-leaning features on the lead deal, we’re also tracking much of the same savings on the OnePlus 9, which is down to an Amazon all-time low as well at $80 off. But then be sure to hit up our Android guide for even more hardware discounts, as well as all of the best app and game deals for your device right now.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

oneplus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple just released its new M1 11-inch iPad Pro, and no...
Samsung’s 2.1-Ch. soundbar features Dolby 5.1 vir...
At $14 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat Furinno...
PowerA’s Animal Crossing Tom Nook Switch Controll...
Level up at-home fun with EastPoint’s NHL Air Hoc...
Galaxy Buds Live with ANC see 24% price drop at Amazon,...
Amazon multi-tool sale from $5: Camping tool, tactical ...
Score Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A LTE while it’s...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $730

OnePlus 9 falls to new Amazon all-time low following $80 discount

$650 Learn More
Save now

Bundle OnePlus 9/Pro smartphones with $130 worth of accessories from $729, more

From $549 Learn More
50% off

Finish Line’s Nike sale offers hundreds of styles from $15: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more

from $15 Learn More
M1-powered

Apple just released its new M1 11-inch iPad Pro, and now you can already save $50

$50 off Learn More

Kick gas + oil to the curb with this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save now

At $25.50, the Wyze Band fitness tracker runs circles around the competition (All-time low)

$25.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Samsung’s 2.1-Ch. soundbar features Dolby 5.1 virtualization at Amazon low of $198

$198 Learn More
Save $130

Hey grads: Gateway’s 15-inch ultra slim 256GB laptop is at a new low of $379 ($130 off)

$379 Learn More