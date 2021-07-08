FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Kickass Commandos, Default App Manager, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to collect today’s best Android game and app deals into one convenient list. Be sure to dive into our Android hub for all of the day’s best hardware offers, then come right back here to load up your devices with discounted apps from Google Play. Highlights include titles like Kickass Commandos, Car Costs Complete, Sudoku PRO, Default App Manager, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Smartphone with a free pair of XM3 ANC earbuds. But we are also still tracking notable handset offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 8, and Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone. You’ll want to check out these ongoing price drops on ASUS’ latest Chromebook Flip alongside the rest of the models you’ll find right here before diving into today’s accessory deals as well. 

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $45, Watch Dogs Legion $17, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Kickass Commandos:

The enemy has grown bold in spreading across the global, which is turning everyone into mindless, zombie like hordes. If the enemy is not stopped soon, the world as we know it will be no more. You have been chosen to lead the ultimate mission across the global to rescue your comrades, wipe out all of the enemy’s bases, and kill everyone else you encounter!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Crypt of the Ne...
Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $45,...
Pre-order Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Smartphone and ...
Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $4: Resident Evil, Cel...
Best Android app deals of the day: SaGa SCARLET GRACE, ...
Don’t need the latest and greatest? OnePlus 8 is ...
New Assassin’s Creed game confirmed, will reportedly ...
Bring the whole family to the island, Monopoly Animal C...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: SaGa SCARLET GRACE, Star Traders Elite, more

FREE+ Learn More
$105 off

Never miss a beat with Alienware’s AW988 hi-fi wireless headset at low of $125 (Save $105)

$125 Learn More
Amazon low

Rock out to a $71 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max at a new Amazon all-time low

$71 off Learn More
$40 off

Grad must-haves: HP’s 11-inch touchscreen Chromebook plunges to $229 all-time low

$229 Learn More
30% off

This colorful solar garden light just hit $23 alongside 49-feet of LED strip lights at $10

From $10 Learn More
Save 43%

Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro with an OtterBox + PopSocket case at $20 (Save 43%)

$20 Learn More
Reg. $349

Kickstart your BBQ setup with Masterbuilt’s 40-inch digital charcoal smoker at $251 (Reg. $349)

$251 Learn More
48% off

VANKYO projectors, screens, and mounts up to 48% off for today only with deals from $16

From $16 Learn More