Today’s the latest day to score all-time lows on OnePlus 9/Pro handsets at $100 off

OnePlus is currently offering its 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone at $969 shipped when code BESTOP9PRO has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $1,069, you’re looking at $100 in savings with today’s offer marking only the second notable discount and beating our previous Amazon mention by $1 in order to mark a new all-time low.

Centered around its 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display, OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s most capable smartphone to date that’s supplemented by 5G connectivity and a Snapdragon 888 SoC to power it all. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming thanks to HyperTouch, and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale, OnePlus offers its 9 128GB Android Smartphone for $649 when code BESTOP9 has been applied at checkout. Taking $80 off the going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low by beating our previous mention by $1. As the latest release from the brand, the new OnePlus 9 arrives with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 5G connectivity. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM, everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC which pairs with all-day battery life and 65W fast charge via USB-C and 15W wireless refueling. Plus, around back you’re looking at a 48MP array comprised of three Hasselblad-backed sensors. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the ratings coming in at Amazon. Head below for more.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

