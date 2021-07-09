Folding phones are finally affordable: Microsoft Surface Duo drops to $410 (Save $590)

Daily Steals is currently offering the AT&T locked Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB Android Smartphone for $409.99 shipped when code DSMDUO has been applied at checkout. Originally launching with a $1,400 list price, it recently saw a permanent discount down to $1,000 before today’s offer arrived to deliver a new all-time low at $590 off. This is also $140 under our previous AT&T locked mention. Delivering a dual AMOLED screen form-factor, Microsoft Surface Duo packs a unique smartphone experience with a 360-degree hinge in the center. Everything can fold closed like a book, or flipped around for more typical smartphone usage with a single 5.6-inch display. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s USB-C charging, and an 11MP camera. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

Considering there is twice the screen real estate here as your average smartphone, using a portion of your savings to grab this OtterBox Surface Duo case seems like a pretty smart move. Adding some extra scratch and drop protection into the mix, this case lets you slip the smartphone in when not in use. Or just go with Microsoft’s Surface Duo Bumper for a more minimalist setup.

Speaking of folding smartphones seeing steep discounts, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G is currently on sale as well. Channeling more of an old school flip form-factor compared to the futuristic design on the Surface Duo, Samsung’s handset is now $500 off at a new all-time low. But then be sure to hit up our Android guide for even more hardware discounts, as well as all of the best app and game deals for your device right now.

Microsoft Surface Duo features:

Surface Duo adapts to you. Two ultra-thin, high-resolution touchscreens unfold to open new possibilities on a mobile device. Designed to help you be productive, Surface Duo features multiple modes, the best of Microsoft 365 mobile experiences, every Android app in the Google Play store, and new dual-screen enhanced apps. Now you can view two apps at once or span one across both screens, drag and drop between screens, and make phone calls. Say goodbye to constant app switching.

