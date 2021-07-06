FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung 870 EVO 2TB 2.5-inch Internal SSD now matching Amazon low at $210 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 870 EVO 2TB 2.5-inch SATA III Internal SSD for $209.99 shipped. Regularly $250, like it currently fetches at Best Buy, this is up to $40 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A great way to upgrade an aging machine, this model can move data at up to 560MB/s for super fast boot times and quick file transfers. Alongside the included 5-year warranty, The 879 EVO is rated for everything from everyday computing to 8K video processing and it fits right into the “standard 2.5 inch SATA form factor on your desktop PC or laptop.” Rated 4+ stars from over 6,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A more affordable way to bring 560MB/s SSD data transfers to your setup is with the Western Digital 2TB WD Blue 3D NAND Internal PC SSD at $185 shipped. This one carries even better ratings at 4+ stars from over 23,000 and features very similar compatibility. Or just go with this 1TB SK hynix Gold S31 SATA Gen3 2.5 inch Internal SSD at $105 and call it a day. 

Just make sure you check out these ongoing deals on the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSDs. While they are more expensive per TB, they are also drastically faster with up to 7,000MB/s data transfers and are now starting from $120. You’ll want to grab some quick and easy Samsung metal BAR Plus USB Flash Drives while they are starting from $18 Prime shipped as well. 

More on the Samsung 870 EVO 2TB 2.5-inch SATA III Internal SSD:

  • THE SSD ALL-STAR: The latest 870 EVO has indisputable performance, reliability and compatibility built upon Samsung’s pioneering technology
  • EXCELLENCE IN PERFORMANCE: Enjoy professional level SSD performance with 870 EVO, which maximizes the SATA interface limit to 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds*, Accelerates write speeds and maintains long term high performance with a larger variable buffer
  • INDUSTRY DEFINING RELIABILITY: Meet the demands of every task from everyday computing to 8K video processing, with up to 2,400 TBW** under a 5 year limited warranty***

