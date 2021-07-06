FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Twelve South AirFly solves the new OLED Switch’s lack of Bluetooth audio output at $40

Amazon currently offers the Twelve South AirFly for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, comes within $1.50 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. While many were hoping that the rumored OLED Switch would finally bring Bluetooth connectivity into the mix, today’s unveil confirms otherwise. It’s alright though, as this Twelve South AirFly adapter plugs right into the hybrid console’s headphone jack in order to transmit audio right to AirPods or whatever other device you want to use while exploring Hyrule or ripping up the track in Mario Kart 8. Charging over USB-C, it sports 16-hour battery life alongside a compact design that won’t get in the way during gameplay sessions. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If the more compact design and general Nintendo Switch accompaniment isn’t doing it for you, opt for the AirFly Classic at $33 to save even more. You’ll enjoy much of the same functionality noted above, just in a more affordable package that’s designed to work with a whole host of devices. Just don’t expect it to be as convenient when enjoying on-the-go Switch gaming.

While you’ll find plenty of other discounted gear for your console in this roundup right here from $15.50, all eyes today are on the grand unveil of Nintendo’s latest console. Entering as a refreshed version of the Switch we’ve all come to know and love, the new OLED version packs plenty quality of life enhancements ranging from Ethernet in the refreshed dock to an improved kickstand and better speakers. Sadly, Bluetooth support isn’t one of those new inclusions, so the featured deal is certainly still worth a look. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here.

Twelve South AirFly for Switch features:

Use your wireless headphones with Switch so your partner can watch TV or read in peace while you get into an insane brawl on Super Smash Bros. sing AirFly to pair your Switch with Bluetooth headphones means you can play Breath of the Wild on your morning commute or triple-jump through the Mushroom Kingdom on a flight without bothering the people next to you.

